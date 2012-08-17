PRESENTING: Abby Joseph Cohen's Epic Presentation On What's Really Happening In Markets And The Economy

Photo: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs investment strategist Abby Joseph Cohen is out with a massive presentation on the state of the world economy and investment environment.Cohen’s presentation looks at the state of several key economic and financial market metrics in key countries around the world and discusses her outlook for the rest 2012 and beyond.



Cohen says investors should “expect quarterly volatility linked to weather, inventories, energy prices and global factors including European activity.”

However, she also says she “does not expect additional deceleration” in U.S. economic data.

The presentation concludes with an interesting discussion about the rise of environmental risk in financial markets.

Note: Thanks to Goldman Sachs for giving us permission to feature this presentation.

