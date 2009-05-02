Abby Joseph Cohen Goes Crazy Bullish

Get a load of this: Goldman Sachs (GS) strategist is bullish.



She says the S&P 500 could move up by as much as 20% to 1050

Bloomberg: Cohen said the Federal Reserve’s delay in releasing stress tests on the biggest U.S. banks isn’t worrisome. Executives from the lenders are debating preliminary findings with examiners, according to government and industry officials. The results, originally scheduled for publication on May 4, won’t be revealed until May 7, according to people familiar with the matter.

“They’ve been having discussions with the banks about the appropriate next steps,” Cohen said. “If anything, the slight delay indicates the thoroughness” of the review.

(Relief, wiping sweat off forehead now)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.