Abby Joseph Cohen: Here's Why You Still Have To Be Bullish On This Market

Bloomberg TelevisionTop Goldman strategist Abby Joseph Cohen is on BloombergTV talking stocks with Tom Keene.



Cohen is known for being generally bullish, and she is not disappointing today.

She is bullish on US stocks, despite stocks being at record highs.

She says that contrary to popular belief, the real economy has actually roared back more than the stock market has.

And furthermore, for the first time since the crisis ended, the US economy has found momentum, suggesting in her view that the next recession is “pretty far off into the future.”

If you’ve missed this rally, she doesn’t suggest jumping in all at once, but engaging in a diversification process, trimming down cash and bond exposure.

