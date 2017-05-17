Here's why we abbreviate pounds as lbs

Most abbreviations are clearly derived from their root word, like “pt” for pint. But the abbreviation for pound is a very special exception. “lb” is an abbreviation of the latin word libra. Libra is widely known as the astrological sign for balance. But, it was also part of the roman unit of weight, libra pond, which translates to “pound weight.” Britain derived pound from that expression as its unit of measurement and also as a term for its currency because centuries ago, a pound in money was considered equal to the value of a pound of silver. So when pound is abbreviated to “lb,” it’s a call back to the original expression

