ABBOTT: Trashing MP Reputations Is Out As New Parliament Sits For The First Time This Week

Getty/Stefan Postles

The new federal parliament sits for the first time on Tuesday this week.

And Prime Minister Tony Abbott says it will be a Parliament which discusses the issues rather than abuses individuals.

“We will not impugn the motives of our political opponents,” he says “We will not trash the reputations of Members of Parliament.”

Abbott told the Western Australian Liberal Party conference this weekend that the 44th Parliament will have “a new tone and a new style”.

The troubled meetings held by Labor are in the past with the Coalition government running a “respectful” parliament.

He says the formidable Bronwyn Bishop, as Speaker, will keep everyone honest and fair.

