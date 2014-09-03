ABBOTT: The Beheading Of Steven Sotloff 'Abundantly Justifies' Why Australia Is In Iraq

Prime Minister Tony Abbott has backed his government’s decision to join the humanitarian effort in Iraq, following the release of ISIS’ latest video which allegedly shows the execution of American journalist Steven Sotloff.

From Canberra today Abbott told the media: “This is a hideous movement that not only does evil, it revels in evil.”

“It exalts in evil and it abundantly justifies what Australia and other countries are doing to assist people who are threatened by this murderous rage to protect people who are at risk from this murderous rage.

“This is a conflict which we understandably wish to avoid but it is a conflict which, sadly, is reaching out to us as we have seen, with the presence of some 60 Australians fighting with terrorist groups in this part of the world.”

Sotloff is the second American journalist brutally murdered by ISIS in less than two weeks, following the execution of James Foley on August 20.

