Abbott surges 11% after FDA approval of 5-minute coronavirus test

- Abbott Laboratories announced Friday that the US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use of its ID NOW COVID-19 test.
- Shares surged as much as 11% in premarket trading Monday.
- The test gives positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.
Abbott’s test, called the ID NOW COVID-19, is also used to test other viruses including Influenza A&B, Strep A, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) testing. The test yields positive results in five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes, according to a press release.
The company also announced that it will ramp up production of the testing unit and expects to deliver 50,000 COVID-19 tests per day to healthcare professionals. Tests will be available starting April 1, an Abbott spokesperson told Business Insider’s Paulina Cachero.
New ways to rapidly test for COVID-19 come as the US grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, which has now infected more than 735,500 people around the world and killed nearly 35,000.
“Testing remains a crucial step in controlling the novel COVID-19 pandemic,” the company said in a press release. “Continuing to supply healthcare providers with new technologies to help curb the spread of infection is a top priority for public health officials and healthcare providers.”
Abbott Laboratories has shed roughly 14% year-to-date through Friday’s close.
