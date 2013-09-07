Abbott Pledges Close Consultation With Business On Policy

Getty/ Lisa Maree Williams

If today’s federal election outcome is any reflection of the polls, the Coalition can expect a landslide victory but opposition leader Tony Abbott has said he will keep keep a low profile if elected Prime Minister.

In an interview with AFR Weekend, Abbott has promised a low-profile government that will consult closely with business and return to a traditional governing style by spending less time in the public eye and more time on policy.

According to the AFR, the new changes would see senior government figures in frequent and formal contact with the business communities likely to be directly affected by their decisions.

The latest AFR Weekend/Nielsen Poll, which sampled 1431 voters on Wednesday and Thursday nights, shows the Coalition leads Labor on a two-party preferred basis by 54 to 46 per cent.

If elected Abbott will become Australia’s 28th Prime Minister.

Read more here.

