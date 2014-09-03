Abbott Is Considering A Request From The US To Send Armed Forces To Iraq

Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty

Tony Abbott told parliament this afternoon that he is considering a request for further assistance in Iraq.

The “general request” comes from the US following the success of arms and munitions drops by the Royal Australian Air Force to Iraq this week.

“We have received no specific request to engage in actual military action against ISIL,” Abbott said, but continued by saying “We have received a general request and we are considering what we may be able to make available.”

This follows Abbott’s comment from this morning in which he said the video of the beheading of Steven Sotloff “abundantly justifies” Australia’s presence in Iraq.

