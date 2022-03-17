‘Abbott Elementary’ star Quinta Brunson accidentally got a job at an ‘adult hotline’ when she was younger because she thought it was an opportunity to be in a cartoon

Quinta Brunson on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers.’ Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Quinta Brunson accidentally worked for an “adult hotline” when she was younger.

The “Abbott Elementary” star said she thought the job was voiceover work for a cartoon.

“It was really gross. I couldn’t get through it,” she told Seth Meyers.

“Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson began her career in the public eye when a skit she wrote became a popular meme and ultimately led her to a job at Buzzfeed. But on Tuesday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Brunson revealed a job she found online that didn’t last quite as long — voicing a character for an adult hotline.

“So, I needed some money ’cause I was really broke, and I saw an opportunity on Craigslist for some voiceover work,” she said. “And I was like, ‘I want to be in cartoons one day, I’d love to do that.'”

She explained that when she clicked the link for more information, the job was described as playing a character “for someone to call you up and have a good time.” She still didn’t fully grasp the nature of the work, so she applied because she thought it sounded “fun.”

Brunson was then told her character’s name would be Crystal. She was even sent a picture of Buffie The Body — a Black model turned fitness guru who rose to fame thanks to appearances in music videos like 50 Cent’s “So Seductive” — who Crystal was meant to resemble.

Quinta Brunson. RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“I had to pretend to be her on the phone for people that called. And it was really gross. I couldn’t get through it,” Brunson said.

She spared Meyers and fellow guest Kid Cudi any further details of the calls. But she did say that her employers were people of their word.

“They did tell the truth,” the author of “She Memes Well” said. “They said, ‘you will get paid a dollar a minute.’ And I made three dollars that day.'”

Years later, Brunson finally got to live her dream of voicing a character in a cartoon. She played various characters on Adult Swim’s “Lazor Wulf” and a character also named Quinta on the Netflix hit “Big Mouth” from 2019 to 2021.

New episodes of “Abbott Elementary” air Tuesdays 9 p.m. ET on ABC.