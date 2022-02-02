Search

‘Abbott Elementary’ star Quinta Brunson breaks down in tears when Jimmy Kimmel surprises her with the 6th grade teacher who inspired her show’s title

Esme Mazzeo
Quinta Brunson wearing orange and smiling.
Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues. ABC/Liliane Lathan
  • “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson named the show after her sixth-grade teacher.
  • Brunson told Jimmy Kimmel she hadn’t seen Ms. Abbott in person since sixth grade. 
  • Kimmel surprised Brunson by reuniting the two virtually and surprised Abbott with a vacation to celebrate her upcoming retirement.

