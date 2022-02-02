‘Abbott Elementary’ star Quinta Brunson breaks down in tears when Jimmy Kimmel surprises her with the 6th grade teacher who inspired her show’s title

- “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson named the show after her sixth-grade teacher.
- Brunson told Jimmy Kimmel she hadn’t seen Ms. Abbott in person since sixth grade.
- Kimmel surprised Brunson by reuniting the two virtually and surprised Abbott with a vacation to celebrate her upcoming retirement.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
A bride-to-be went viral on TikTok for sharing her wedding rules, which include no kids or big announcements