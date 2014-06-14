Abbott: Australia Should Be An Affordable Energy Superpower

Prime Minister Tony Abbott (Photo: Getty Images)

Whilst visiting Houston this week Tony Abbott declared there will be an Australian consulate-general in Texas, to “maximise the two-way trade and investment opportunities of the US energy revolution”.

“Australia should be an affordable energy superpower, using nature’s gifts to the benefit of our own people and benefit of the wider world,” Abbott said at the Asia Society dinner.

The trade opportunity could position Australia as the world’s top exporter of liquefied natural gas, now already the largest exporter of black coal.

Abbott outlined his plans to deliver a $2.55 billion direct action policy and encourage renewable energy such as wind, solar and geothermal.

Chevron’s Gorgon, Australia’s largest foreign investor, told the party Australia was “setting the standard for resources policy”.

Read more here.

