Abbott: Australia Is Likely To Assist With US Airdrops Over Iraq

Australia has been asked to aid US humanitarian airdrops in Iraq, says Prime Minister Tony Abbott, and we are likely to oblige.

The request for assistance follows President Barrack Obama’s announcement that the military mission in Iraq “will be a long-term project.”

Abbott says the Australian government is “looking to assist as quickly as we can”, and that it was important Australia joined the international effort to cease what could become “a potential humanitarian disaster.”

Since the initial US military attack on the ISIS in Iraq, America has delivered two airdrops of food, water, and supplies to the Yazidis.

Abbott is expected to fly to the United Kingdom to receive security briefings from the UK Ministers and security agencies following his trip to the Netherlands where he will thank Dutch and Australian authorities working on the MH17 recovery effort.

