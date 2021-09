THEN AND NOW: The singers of ABBA

Fältskog retreated from public life after a series of personal tragedies, but she began making appearances and releasing music again in the early 2000s.

Fältskog went through another divorce in 1993, and her mother died by suicide a year later

She took a 17-year break from music until the release of her single “If I Thought You’d Ever Change Your Mind” in 2004. She released her latest album, “A,” in 2013, and it was well-received.

“A is a triumphant return to form by a woman presumed lost to music forever. And now that she has returned, an Abba reunion no longer seems impossible,” wrote Will Hodgkinson at The Times of London in 2013.