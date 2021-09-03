THEN AND NOW: The singers of ABBA

She took a 17-year break from music until the release of her single “If I Thought You’d Ever Change Your Mind” in 2004. She released her latest album, “A,” in 2013, and it was well-received.
“A is a triumphant return to form by a woman presumed lost to music forever. And now that she has returned, an Abba reunion no longer seems impossible,” wrote Will Hodgkinson at The Times of London in 2013.
Anni-Frid Lyngstad was the other lead singer of the group.
Lyngstad, who sang lead vocals on songs including “Money, Money, Money” and “Fernando,” was married to bandmate Benny Andersson. They divorced in 1981.
After ABBA, Lyngstad released two English solo albums, “Something’s Going On” produced by Phil Collins in 1982, and “Shine” in 1984. She then stepped back from music for most of the 1990s, focusing on environmental issues and charity work.
Lyngstad married a prince and largely retired from music.
She currently lives in Switzerland with her British partner, William Henry Smith, who has a title of his own as the 5th Viscount Hambleden.
She has dabbled in entertainment again over the past two decades, including an appearance in a BBC radio play in 2011. As for music, she’s released a handful of guest singles, such as a re-recording of “Adante, Adante” with jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval in 2018.
Björn Ulvaeus served as one of ABBA’s singers, songwriters, and instrumentalists.