Step Inside The Glitzy New ABBA Museum In Stockholm

A new museum devoted to the 1970s Swedish pop band ABBA just opened in Stockholm, Sweden.



The museum, called ABBA The Museum, is devoted to all things ABBA, showcasing the band’s albums, costumes, and memorabilia. Visitors will also be able to karaoke to ABBA music on stage with interactive holograms of the band members.

The museum will be part of the larger Swedish Music Hall of Fame, which also opened today.

Despite the fact that the group broke up in 1983, ABBA remains one of the most popular tourist attractions, so it’s only natural that there would be a museum dedicated to the group.

