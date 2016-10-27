Abba are planning to reunite for a new 'entertainment experience' that utilises VR and AI

Swedish pop group ABBA are working on a mysterious digital entertainment project with Universal Music Group and music manager Simon Fuller, according to an announcement on Universal’s website.

Few details were given about the project other than it will utilise virtual reality and artificial intelligence in order to “create an original entertainment experience.”

Fuller, the Spice Girls’ former manager, said in a statement: “We are exploring a new technological world that will allow us to create new forms of entertainment and content we couldn’t have previously imagined.”

All four members of Abba (Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad) are coming together for the new venture.

The pop group have not officially performed together since they went their separate ways more than 30 years ago, with the exception of a 50th anniversary party in June.

Lyngstad said in a statement: “Our fans around the world are always asking us to reform and so I hope this new ABBA creation will excite them as much as it excites me.”

Andersson added: “We’re inspired by the limitless possibilities of what the future holds and are loving being a part of creating something new and dramatic here. A time machine that captures the essence of who we were and are.”

The full details for the project are expected to be announced in 2017.

