Jarring Photos Of The Abandoned Venues From The 1984 Sarajevo Olympics

For the first time since 1984, the Winter Olympics are returning to eastern Europe in February.

Those 1984 were held in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia — a decade before the the city was put under siege in the Bosnian War.

Today, while the city continues to recover, many of the venues from the 1984 Olympics are abandoned.

The bobsled venue — which served as an artillery stronghold during the war, according to Reuters — is overrun with weeds and graffiti. The ski jumping venue on the outskirts of the city is similarly decaying.

Reuters photographer Dado Ruvic went to Sarajevo and documented what the venues look like today. It’s a sad reminder of how temporary an Olympic games can be.

