A Photographer Finds Beauty In Decaying theatres Around The World [PHOTOS]

Julia Solis is a renowned photographer whose pictures of decaying theatres will be published in her upcoming book “Stages of Decay.”
The unsettling images show 100 defunct stages from around the US and Europe. The buildings range from community centres to movie theatres to hospitals, but they all show crumbling edifices that Solis manages to make hauntingly beautiful.
Some of the deteriorating spaces still exist while others have since been destroyed. But either way, Solis makes the viewer feel as though they are the last to witness what was once a grand and glorious stage.
Palace Theatre in Gary, Indiana was built in 1925 and served as a movie theatre until it was abandoned in 1972 after the town's US Steel plant went into decline.
Detroit's Eastown theatre was built in 1931, but degenerated in the '60s and '70s into a notorious drug den and rave site. It has stood abandoned since the late 1990s.
The Hubert Elementary School building in Brightmoor, Michigan was built in 1921 and shut down in 2005. This is what remains of the kids' theatre.
The Metropolitan State Hospital in Waltham, Massachusetts was a public hospital for the mentally ill until it was shut down in 1992 as a state cost-saving policy.
Grabowsee Heilstätten was opened in 1896 for tuberculosis patients in Germany, and was used as a soviet hospital after WWII. It was finally abandoned after the reunification of Germany.
The Michigan theatre in Detroit was built in 1925 in the French Renaissance style, and was extremely lavish. It has since been gutted and turned into a parking garage.
The Thomas Edison School in Pennsylvania was originally built in 1905, and has sat vacant since 2002. This year, it was announced the building would be completely demolished.
Beelitz-Heilstätten was built in 1898 and was once German's largest sanatorium. Now the 60-building complex is visited only by those wanting to see its macabre grandeur.
Originally called the Norwich State Hospital for the Insane, this abandoned building in Connecticut was built in 1904 and was fully-operational until 1996.
