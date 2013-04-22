A Photographer Finds Beauty In Decaying theatres Around The World [PHOTOS]

Julia Solis is a renowned photographer whose pictures of decaying theatres will be published in her upcoming book “Stages of Decay.”



The unsettling images show 100 defunct stages from around the US and Europe. The buildings range from community centres to movie theatres to hospitals, but they all show crumbling edifices that Solis manages to make hauntingly beautiful.

Some of the deteriorating spaces still exist while others have since been destroyed. But either way, Solis makes the viewer feel as though they are the last to witness what was once a grand and glorious stage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.