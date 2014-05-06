This Deserted Shopping Mall In Ohio Is Incredibly Eerie [PHOTOS]

Like hundreds of other shopping malls across the U.S., Euclid Square Mall in Euclid, Ohio, is now a shadow of its former self.
Nearly four decades after the 700,000 square-foot mall opened, there are no longer any retailers left on the site. The mall now houses a handful of churches and religious organisations, while the rest of the retail space remains vacant.
We have compiled some recent photos of the mall. The photos were taken by Nicholas Eckhart, who has photographed dozens of dying malls and runs the blog Dead and Dying Retail.
At the end of this hallway is a Dillard's store that closed in fall of 2013. It was the last retailer left in the mall.
The nearby Richmond Town Square contributed to Euclid Square's downfall, according to Eckhart. Richmond Town Square had Sears and JCPenney as anchors and underwent a major remodeling and expansion in the 1990s.
'After Outlets USA closed it was proposed that the Euclid Square Mall would be demolished, but this never happened and the mall has stayed open,' Eckhart writes on his blog.
The infrastructure of the mall is starting to decay. The ceiling in the image below looks like it has been leaking.
