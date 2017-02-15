These haunting photos reveal what happens when a honeymoon resort becomes abandoned

In 2009, the Penn Hills Resort in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains shut its doors for the last time. Penn Hills was built as a couples retreat, often catering to honeymooners. Its amenities included a golf course, tennis courts, and heart-shaped beds. The resort had been struggling for years, but when the owner passed away at at the age of 102, the resort finally closed. Photographer Seph Lawless trekked out to the abandoned resort to capture how time has been unkind to this once romantic village.

