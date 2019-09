These photos of disused newspaper racks in a San Francisco storage yard — taken March 13, 2009 — are pretty much all you need to know about the state of the industry. No one is buying, and it’s time to throw the old technology for distributing news away.

Photos: AP/ Noah Berger

