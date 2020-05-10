A Cold War missile base abandoned for decades is on sale in New Jersey for $1.8 million — see inside

Woolwich Township, New Jersey is selling an old missile base from the Cold War.

The base was one of 12 built to protect Philadelphia from Soviet missiles.

The Army abandoned it in 1974, and the town bought it in 2009.

A piece of Cold War history is up for sale in New Jersey, where a town is listing its Nike missile base for $US1.8 million.

In 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik I, launching an arms race that would continue throughout the Cold War. After Sputnik, the US responded with missiles of its own, and 12 Nike missile bases were built in Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey, surrounding Philadelphia.

Project Nike was a US military plan of more than 250 bases across the country using an anti-aircraft missile system, named after the Greek goddess of victory. When this and other missile bases were decommissioned in 1974, they were offered to federal agencies, local governments, and private buyers. Woolwich Township only bought this base in 2009 for $US828,000.

Here’s what the site looks like today.

The missile base consists of two parts, the launcher section and the radar section.

Richard Lewis Photography Nike missile base radar tower.

Woolwich is only selling the radar section, which is above ground.

Richard Lewis Photography Nike missile base control building.

The launcher section, which is not for sale, still has some missiles stored underground, though they are sealed. Hatches are at least 30 feet deep.

Richard Lewis Photography Nike missile base launch pad.

The launcher area may also be contaminated with toxins.

Richard Lewis Photography Launcher area missile magazine door.

This Nike missile is like the ones that the base was armed with during the Cold War.

(Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Nike missile.

The property is made up of several structures, including barracks, a control room, a kitchen and mess hall, and even an empty pool.

Richard Lewis Photography Warhead building interior.

Though the base has been mostly abandoned since 1974, many of the buildings are still standing.

Richard Lewis Photography Nike missile radar area headquarters.

The control building, seen here, is in a state of extreme disrepair.

Richard Lewis Photography Nike missile base control building.

The generator building, like most of the buildings on the property, has been completely overgrown.

Richard Lewis Photography Generator building.

In 2017, Woolwich released a redevelopment plan for the site, envisioning potential future uses.

Richard Lewis Photography Launcher area missile assembly building.

Under the “vision concepts” section of the plan, the land use board included photos of parks, shops, and restaurants.

Richard Lewis Photography Nike missile base mess hall.

The report also says that the base is within walking distance of 3,200 homes, potentially a desirable area for buyers.

Richard Lewis Photography Nike missile base kitchen.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there were several bids on it” Jane Asselta, vice president of Southern New Jersey Development Council, told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Richard Lewis Photography Missile base armory.

Woolwich is also putting the property on the town’s sewer system, which might make is more attractive to a buyer.

Richard Lewis Photography Nike missile base command offices.

Despite the base’s role in the Cold War, the property is not listed as a historical site.

Richard Lewis Photography Missile base mail room.

Buildings like these barracks, which were occupied from 1957 to 1974, would likely be torn down for development.

Richard Lewis Photography Missile base barracks.

Most buildings on the 33 acre site are covered in broken pavement and glass, and some roofs are collapsing, likely making them unsalvageable.

Richard Lewis Photography Administrative building.

The town has already heard from at least a few potential buyers.

Richard Lewis Photography Launcher area barracks.

However, the town is reportedly suggesting historical uses of the site to potential buyers, which would partially preserve the site.

Richard Lewis Photography Generator building.

All bids are due by June 15, and the minimum is $US1.8 million.

Richard Lewis Photography Radar area towers.

Other missile silos, located underground, have recently sold for more than $US400,000 each in Arizona.

Richard Lewis Photography Warhead building.

There may also be potential for a buyer to renovate the structures already there, like a couple in Kansas who converted a missile silo into an 18,000 square foot, partially underground castle.

Richard Lewis Photography Launcher area.

