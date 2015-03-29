Go inside an abandoned NASCAR race track that's been left to rot for the last 20 years

Seph Lawless North Wilkesboro Speedway has sat abandoned.

North Wilkesboro Speedway, which served as a stop in NASCAR’s Winston Cup Series from 1949 until September 1996, has sat abandoned for 20 years.

Aside from a brief year of activity in 2011, the speedway has been left to rot in the elements.

Photographer Seph Lawless captured the decrepitude as part of his “Autopsy of America” project. The images are gathered in his new book, “The Last Lap — North Wilkesboro Speedway.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.