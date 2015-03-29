Go inside an abandoned NASCAR race track that's been left to rot for the last 20 years

Seph LawlessNorth Wilkesboro Speedway has sat abandoned.
North Wilkesboro Speedway, which served as a stop in NASCAR’s Winston Cup Series from 1949 until September 1996, has sat abandoned for 20 years.
Aside from a brief year of activity in 2011, the speedway has been left to rot in the elements.
Photographer Seph Lawless captured the decrepitude as part of his “Autopsy of America” project. The images are gathered in his new book, “The Last Lap — North Wilkesboro Speedway.”
In his new photo series, photographer Seph Lawless revealed just how far a former NASCAR track has declined.
Though the track was only abandoned relatively recently, it's clear nature has completely taken over.
It was very briefly reopened in 2010, but quickly shuttered again in 2011 after the owners realised the track needed extensive work to modernize.
The entire track and all the associated buildings are in complete disarray after 20 years of neglect.
Weeds and other plants have made sure the once smooth surface of the track is no longer race-worthy.
Back then, the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series was sponsored by Winston cigarettes, a brand of R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company.
Some ads can still be seen on the sides of the race track's concrete barriers, like this banner for Goodyear tires.
'This was America. Gone were the sounds of the car engines roaring. The squealing of the race car tires as they hugged every curve of the track. Gone was the smell of burning rubber and fuel. All that's left now is skid marks and the broken memories of a NASCAR champion.' That's what Lawless told Business Insider.
The photo series is part of a larger series called 'Autopsy of America,' according to the Daily Mail.
'As I walk the race track it's eerily silent ... this track once grew champions ... now it only grows weeds and dead grass,' Lawless said.
'I approach the thick white finish line. I look up to a endless sea of abandoned seats. It's faceless and emotionless. I became numb. I couldn't tell if I had just finished my final lap or I was just beginning this race.'
Lawless told the Daily Mail he hopes that his photos will 'inspire creative solutions' to the problems captured.
