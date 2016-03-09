Eerie images of the remnants of America's Space Race will give you chills

Scattered around the US are the remnants of a space race from half a century ago.

Before it fell completely into disarray, Roland Miller decided to capture the ruins on camera.

In his book, “Abandoned in Place” (now available via the University of New Mexico Press and Amazon) Miller gives a glimpse of life in the areas left over from the missions that took us to the moon.

Here are some of the images featured in his book:

Miller's interest in the project started in the early 90s, when he was working at a community college near Cape Canaveral. An environmental engineer who wanted Miller to help dispose some photography chemicals showed him Complex 19, which launched the Gemini missions, NASA second round of manned spaceflight projects. 'It was immediately clear to me that I wanted to photograph it,' Miller told Business Insider. Roland Miller Launch Ring, Apollo Saturn Launch Complex 34, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, 1990 Source: NASA Although it wasn't easy getting permission to run around on deactivated launch bases like this one on White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, Miller was persistent. 'It was obvious that it was already pretty badly decayed and wouldn't be there forever,' he said. Roland Miller V2 Launch Site with Hermes A-1 Rocket,Launch Complex 33 Gantry,White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico 2006 Miller prefers to take his photos right when the sun is coming up. That lighting was particularly stunning at Cape Canaveral, where, he said, 'If the Atlantic Ocean is calm enough, it's almost like you have two suns.' Roland Miller Rocket Thrust Mounts, Gemini Titan Complex 19, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, 1991 Miller, who is now the dean of Communication Arts, Humanities, and Fine Arts at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois, went all over the country to get his photos, like this one of the pressure gauge panel in Santa Susana in southern California. Roland Miller Pressure Gauge Panel, Apollo Saturn V F1 Engine Test Stand, Boeing Facility, Santa Susana, California, 1998 The title of his book comes from the civil engineering term 'abandon in place,' which means the structure is no longer being maintained. The term is stenciled on a number of buildings on Cape Canaveral, including Complex 34, the site of the deadly Apollo 1 fire. Roland Miller Apollo Saturn Complex 34, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, 1992 Source: NASA The structures remain largely in tact because they were built to withstand burning rocket fuel. 'One engineer told me that one structure they'd need to develop an entirely new method of demolition to demolish them,' Miller said. Roland Miller Catacombs, Apollo Saturn V F1 Engine Test Stand, Edwards Air Force Base, California, 1998 But the signs of age on metal structures shows. This close-up of a NASA logo from the Mercury Mission Control -- the first manned spaceflight program -- is striped with deteriorating paint and water damage. Roland Miller NASA Logo, Mercury Mission Control, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida 2009. Source: NASA. Other areas show their age with foliage that's creeping over the structures. Roland Miller Cable Way, Apollo Saturn Launch Complex 34, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, 2000 The project and its title, 'Abandoned In Place,' Miller said, was 'an obvious metaphor for the loss of interest in the Apollo program after the first lunar landings and also for stepping back from what I like to refer to as extra-orbital space exploration.' Roland Miller Clean Room Winch, Universal Environmental Shelter, Titan Complex 40, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, 2006 His mission, if you will, with the book is to get people as interested in space exploration as they were back in the 1960s. He said he'd love to see plans in place to go back to the moon or to Mars. Roland Miller Blast Door, Apollo Saturn Complex 37B, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, 1991 'I hope we'll get back to the moon in my lifetime.' Roland Miller Blockhouse, Apollo Saturn Complex 37, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, 1992

