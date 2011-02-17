Detroit Will PAY You To Take One Of These 100 Abandoned Homes

Photo: Kevin Bauman

Mayor Dave Bing is trying to save Detroit by offering incentives to lure residents back to abandoned neighborhoods.One program offers $150,000 in housing renovation money and requiring only $1,000 down to police officers who are willing to relocate to the city. Another offers college graduates $2,500 to rent and $20,000 forgivable loan to buy properties.



Potential home buyers can choose from plenty of cheap or free homes, especially in the blighted neighborhoods of Woodward Ave. and Brush Park.

Photographer Kevin Bauman has collected beautiful photos of 100 abandoned Detroit homes.

