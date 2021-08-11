A couple bought an abandoned farmhouse in rural Japan for $30,000 and has spent 2 years renovating it. Here’s how they turned it into their dream family home.

In February 2019, the Thursfields bought the house at auction.

The traditional Japanese farmhouse, known as a minka, had sat empty for several years after the previous owner died and the family declined their inheritance of the property, Thursfield said.

“We loved the house in terms of how it looked,” Thursfield said. “I remember the first time I saw it in person, it was quite spectacular and I was really blown away by it.”

Thursfield and his wife had to submit a bid at the city offices in Ibaraki prefecture. It was a blind auction — so they had no idea how many others were bidding or how much they were bidding — and the minimum bid was 2.9 million Japanese yen ($26,000).

“You have to submit a bid that you think will win, but you don’t want to win by too much,” Thursfield said. “It was quite nerve-wracking.”

They ended up winning the auction with a bid of 3 million Japanese yen ($30,000).

The couple had only been able to take a quick look at the house before buying it, so they were happy to find that it was in good enough condition that they could renovate it instead of tearing it down.