A couple bought an abandoned farmhouse in rural Japan for $30,000 and has spent 2 years renovating it. Here’s how they turned it into their dream family home.

- An Australian-Japanese couple paid $30,000 for an abandoned house in rural Japan in 2019.
- They’ve spent two years and roughly $150,000 renovating the traditional farmhouse.
- They overhauled the kitchen and bathroom, replaced most of the flooring, and replaced all the electrical wiring and plumbing.
One of Thursfield’s priorities was finding a house on a relatively large plot of land so they could have barbeques and a vegetable garden, and so that their now 10-year-old twin sons, Anton and Marco, could play outside comfortably.
“The abandoned house, or akiya, topic had sort of appeared in a few articles in the previous couple of years and people were just starting to talk about them …” Thursfield said. “So we thought that might be the most likely and affordable way of getting a house on a larger block of land.”
On top of the younger generation’s preference for city living, Japan’s birthrate has been trending downward for years — so there simply aren’t enough people to fill the houses.
“We loved the house in terms of how it looked,” Thursfield said. “I remember the first time I saw it in person, it was quite spectacular and I was really blown away by it.”
Thursfield and his wife had to submit a bid at the city offices in Ibaraki prefecture. It was a blind auction — so they had no idea how many others were bidding or how much they were bidding — and the minimum bid was 2.9 million Japanese yen ($26,000).
“You have to submit a bid that you think will win, but you don’t want to win by too much,” Thursfield said. “It was quite nerve-wracking.”
They ended up winning the auction with a bid of 3 million Japanese yen ($30,000).
The couple had only been able to take a quick look at the house before buying it, so they were happy to find that it was in good enough condition that they could renovate it instead of tearing it down.
“This was all completely new to me, so jumping in the deep end,” Thursfield said. “I ended up doing quite a lot of the DIY myself, but definitely couldn’t have done some of it, especially the structural work that the carpenters were doing.”
Thursfield has documented the renovation process on his YouTube channel as “a kind of keepsake for my family,” he said.
Thursfield declined to break down the renovation costs by category, but he plans to eventually do so on his YouTube channel.
“Some of it we still use, but a lot of it was not salvageable and we had to either throw away or sell it,” he said.
The Thursfields found furniture, clothes, books, and magazines abandoned throughout the house.
“This was truly an abandoned house in terms of the declined inheritance and everything left behind by the previous owners,” Thursfield said.
Amid all the garbage, they also came across a pleasant surprise of about $700 cash.
“The main house was built around 30 years ago to replace the previous house, but they decided to keep the bath house,” he said.
“The house mostly had a kind of tin siding, which was kind of popular post-war in Japan,” Thursfield said, noting that the initial plan was to replace it with a more modern version of tin siding. “But we changed our minds halfway and decided to go with wood there.”
He said he’s still considering painting the wood panels a darker color.
They also installed a double sink in the bathroom.
For anyone looking to undertake a similar renovation project of an abandoned home, Thursfield recommends thoroughly inspecting the home before buying to make sure there’s no substantial damage. They were lucky that there wasn’t any in their case, apart from some minor water damage from a roof leak, he said.
Thursfield admits buying and abandoning a renovating an akiya is not necessarily cheap. The more than $180,000 they’ve spent buying and renovating the home is roughly the cost of a “cheap-ish new house in Japan,” he said.
“If price is the main concern, I wouldn’t say getting an akiya and renovating it is the cheapest way to do things,” he said. “Of course, there are people who have done it really cheaply. It does depend on your tastes.”