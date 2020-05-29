These abandoned historic homes are on the market for as little as $1,000 right now. Take a look inside.

Greater Syracuse Land Bank This abandoned home in Syracuse, New York, is a dream fixer-upper.

Taking on a fixer-upper is a big project, but attempting to restore an abandoned, historic mansion is an even bigger undertaking.

However, the rewards of restoring a cheap, old house to its former glory are priceless.

These huge, abandoned historic homes date back to at least 1850 and are priced as low as $US1,000.

Fixer-uppers are all the rage right now.

While restoring a century-old abandoned mansion is an undeniably huge undertaking, the rewards of living in a historic home could make the work well worth it.

Here are five abandoned historic homes for sale that you can buy right now.

Located in the quaint town of Milton, North Carolina, the Gordon-Brandon House was possibly built circa 1850 by a local saloon owner.

Preservation North Carolina Gordon-Brandon House.

In the early 19th century, residents flocked to Milton, many of whom were artisans and other craftsmen.

Among them was a renowned cabinetmaker and builder named Thomas Day, who owned a thriving local business and heavily influenced design trends in the region.

Today, the condition of the home is far worse.

Preservation North Carolina Gordon-Brandon House.

Described as “a modest-scale raised Greek Revival cottage,” the home’s front features a two-story, three-bay wide porch supported by four large beaded posts on the lower level and more ornate posts on the upper level.

The home was purchased in 1950 by Hunter and Annie Brandon.

Preservation North Carolina Gordon-Brandon House.

Annie Brandon was a teacher, while Hunter Brandon owned a Tire & Grill nearby.

After being purchased by an absentee owner in 2000, the house suffered years of neglect.

Preservation North Carolina Gordon-Brandon House.

However, much of the old-world charm of the home remains, from the arched details over this doorway to the turrets over the front windows.

The stairway is not as grand as it once was.

Preservation North Carolina Gordon-Brandon House.

However, a lot of the original structure is still intact.

Now the home is looking for a new owner to restore it to its former glory.

Preservation North Carolina Gordon-Brandon House.

After a preservationist purchased the house years down the line, they turned to Preservation North Carolina for assistance finding a buyer.

The Gordon-Brandon House is currently being listed for $US32,500.

Preservation North Carolina Gordon-Brandon House.

According to the home’s listing, needed repairs include parts of the roof, new electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems, removal of recent wood paneling and ceiling tiles, repair and replacement of damaged plaster, and some structural repair.

The home, which covers 1,968 square feet and sits on 1.7 acres of land, also needs some masonry work, new bathrooms, and a kitchen.

Located in Syracuse, New York, this abandoned Victorian-style home has a number of opulent, beautiful details.

Greater Syracuse Land Bank Abandoned home in Syracuse, New York.

The home was built in 1890, and while this three-bedroom home may only be going for $US1,000, the listing states that this fixer-upper will require approximately $US200,000 in renovations.

Inside, you can find rounded rooms and features like this ornate ceiling.

Greater Syracuse Land Bank Abandoned home in Syracuse, New York.

The house has two floors and takes up 2,056 square feet. On the first floor, you’ll find a small bedroom, a formal dining room, a formal living parlor with plastered ceilings, and an entry parlor.

The house can either act as a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, or as two separate apartments.

Greater Syracuse Land Bank Abandoned home in Syracuse, New York.

On the upper floor, you can find two bedrooms as well as a living room.

Details like this plaster ceiling are in need of repair.

Greater Syracuse Land Bank Abandoned home in Syracuse, New York.

Grand, ornate touches still remain.

Other rooms feature intricate ceilings like this one.

Greater Syracuse Land Bank Abandoned home in Syracuse, New York.

The home also includes some historic pocket doors and other design elements that harken back to its roots in the late 19th century.

However, some parts of the home are in worse shape than others.

Greater Syracuse Land Bank Abandoned home in Syracuse, New York.

According to the listing, the house has suffered major water damage and major foundation reconstruction is needed.

The Talley House in Danville, Virginia, is a Queen Anne Victorian home featuring turrets, carved doors, and a front porch.

Friends of the Old West End Talley House in Danville, Virginia.

The house was built in 1890 by May Talley, which was unusual for a woman of that era. Considered one of the Old West End’s most architecturally significant houses, the home is now in serious need of rehabilitation back to its former grandeur.

The house was owned by multiple owners and families up until 1984.

Friends of the Old West End Talley House in Danville, Virginia.

Since then, the house has remained empty and fallen into disrepair.

The home also has outdoor space to soak up the Virginia sun.

Friends of the Old West End Talley House in Danville, Virginia.

The house is located in the Old West End National Historic District, where visitors can find a number of Victorian and Edwardian homes.

The home is currently listed for $US46,000.

Friends of the Old West End Talley House in Danville, Virginia.

Located at 126 Chestnut Street, this home is looking for an owner wanting to restore a classic, Southern Victorian mansion back to its former glory.

The Talley House is currently undergoing exterior stabilisation and rehabilitation, and will hopefully be ready for new owners soon.

Friends of the Old West End Talley House in Danville, Virginia.

The porch has been rebuilt, the siding and roof of the house have been repaired, and the home has also gotten new exterior paint. However, much of the inside has been left untouched.

The inside of the house needs some serious work.

Friends of the Old West End Talley House in Danville, Virginia.

The Talley House features multiple fireplaces.

Underneath planks of wood, future owners will find gorgeous historic fireplaces like this one.

Friends of the Old West End Talley House in Danville, Virginia.

Though much of the interior architecture has been stripped away, some details like fireplaces, wooden banisters, and arched windows remain.

The house is a single-family home and sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Friends of the Old West End Talley House in Danville, Virginia.

The home is also located right around the corner Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History.

The Lumpkin House is also located in Danville, Virginia.

Friends of the Old West End The Lumpkin House in Danville, Virginia.

The home is currently being listed for just $US15,000 and is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom multiple-occupancy home.

The Lumpkin House has been occupied on-and-off since at least 1890.

Friends of the Old West End The Lumpkin House in Danville, Virginia.

According to Friends of the Old West End, the home was inhabited during that time by brothers George W. and Nathaniel W. Lumpkin, the sons of a local veterinarian who developed healing salves that claimed to cure everything from cuts and burns to eczema, hemorrhoids, and cancer.

The home has now lost much of its former glory, but details like this carved crown moulding are still there.

Friends of the Old West End The Lumpkin House in Danville, Virginia.

The style of the home is described as Folk Victorian with Queen Anne details throughout.

The house is in need of work but hasn’t totally fallen into disrepair.

Friends of the Old West End The Lumpkin House in Danville, Virginia.

Much of the interior structure is still intact.

The interior of the home still has much of its historic plan.

Friends of the Old West End The Lumpkin House in Danville, Virginia.

Hardwood floors and intact fire mantles make this historic home one of a kind, despite its abandoned state.

Other rooms need more work than others.

Friends of the Old West End The Lumpkin House in Danville, Virginia.

However, the end result of restoring this century-old home could be well worth it.

The James House, located in Danville, Virginia, dates back to at least 1891.

Friends of the Old West End James House in Danville, Virginia.

According to Friends of the Old West End, the house gets its name from Dr. John James, a medical practitioner who worked in Pittsylvania County before moving to Danville to pursue the tobacco trade.

He founded the James Tobacco company, which would eventually become the firm of Coles and James.

The house now stands boarded up, abandoned, and empty.

Friends of the Old West End James House in Danville, Virginia.

According to the house’s listing, this once-stately home covers 3,069 square feet and sits on a 6,048-square-foot lot.

The interior is definitely not for the faint of heart.

Friends of the Old West End James House in Danville, Virginia.

The owners stated that the home is in such disrepair, it’s not even safe to step inside without someone else around to call 911 in the worst scenario.

The home is being sold for $US13,100, which is the current city tax value.

Friends of the Old West End James House in Danville, Virginia.

However, for potential owners not intimidated by a major fixer-upper, this abandoned home could be the restoration project of a lifetime.

