I explored an abandoned amusement park and found Art Deco architecture that’s been taken over by nature

Welcome to Glen Echo Park, an abandoned theme park north of Washington, DC. The entrance to Glen Echo Park. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Glen Echo Park

The park is located in a woodsy area on the banks of the Potomac River in the town of Glen Echo, Maryland, near Bethesda, and about 8 miles (13km) outside of Washington, DC. An arrow points to Glen Echo Park on a map. Google Maps

The history of Glen Echo Park dates back to 1891 before the amusement park existed. The land was originally developed for a National Chautauqua Assembly that taught arts, literature, language, and sciences, according to the park’s website. A remaining building from the National Chautauqua Assembly. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Glen Echo Park

The assembly only lasted one season, and the Glen Echo Company rented the land and transformed it into an amusement park in 1899, the National Park Service (NPS) reports. A sign in the park. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: National Park Service/Library of Congress

It was one of the most popular spots in the area for 60 years, according to the same source. The amusement park, pictured when it was open in the early 1900s. HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Source: National Park Service/Library of Congress

The park housed several rides and attractions, including seven roller coasters, an arcade, and a pool, according to Atlas Obscura. A roller coaster in the amusement park. HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Source: Atlas Obscura

The park became decreasingly popular in the mid-1960s, and it closed after the 1968 season, according to the NPS. The amusement park today. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: National Park Service/Library of Congress

While visiting, I found remnants of the park that once was and an artist’s hub that has developed since it closed. The author sits under an abandoned ride. Joey Hadden/Insider

Over time, organizations have repurposed the park’s structures to host educational facilities, studios, galleries, and venues for the arts, according to the park’s website. A building at Glen Echo Park. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Glen Echo Park

I visited on a Monday in February and it felt mostly deserted with only a handful of people on the grounds. The entrance to Glen Echo Park. Joey Hadden/Insider

The entrance to the park was a gigantic sign visible from the adjacent highway. This must have helped attract visitors back in the day, I thought. The author stands in front of the park. Joey Hadden/Insider

The first thing I saw when I walked through the front gates was a bold candy stand, which was renovated between 2003 and 2010, according to a Glen Echo Park catalog. The Candy Corner at Glen Echo Park. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Glen Echo Park 2019-2020 Winter Catalog

Past that, I saw a carousel, which has been standing since 1921 and still operates, according to the park’s site. The carousel at Glen Echo Park. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Glen Echo Park

While it’s currently closed, I saw a sign that said the carousel reopens at the end of April. A window on the carousel buiilding. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Glen Echo Park

But I got a peek through the window. According to the park’s site, the carousel pieces were hand-carved by the Dentzel Carousel Company in the early 1900s. A peek inside the carousel building at Glen Echo Park. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Glen Echo Park

Each animal was restored between 1983 and 2003, and the carousel is on the National Register of Historic Places, according to the same source. Animals on the carousel at Glen Echo Park. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Glen Echo Park

Near the carousel, I saw an abandoned attraction called Cuddle Up, which was once a teacup ride, according to Atlas Obscura. An abandoned ride at Glen Echo Park. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Atlas Obscura

While the teacups are gone, the space that covered them remains. The ride is one of many remaining structures in the park that were built in an Art Deco style, according to the same source. A covered space where the teacups used to be. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Atlas Obscura

Art Deco is a bold, streamlined architectural style that was popular in the 1930s, especially within amusement parks, as the park’s website and AFAR point out. Art Deco buildings at Glen Echo Park. Joey Hadden/Insider Glen Echo Park Sources: AFAR

Today, the buildings house galleries and educational facilities, according to the same sources. A former arcade building at Glen Echo Park Joey Hadden/Insider Glen Echo Park Sources: AFAR

One building is a nonprofit community music school, the Washington Conservatory of Music. The Washington Conservatory of Music at Glen Echo Park. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Washington Conservatory of Music

Another is the Art Glass Center, a school and gallery for glass formed in a kiln. Students can learn to make mosaics, jewelry, and glass beads, according to the center’s website. Art Glass Center at Glen Echo Park. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Art Glass Center

Another Art Deco building houses the Spanish Ballroom. Built in 1933, the restored structure is on the National Register of Historic Places and continues to host dancers, according to the park’s website. The Spanish Ballroom at Glen Echo Park. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Glen Echo Park

Near the Spanish Ballroom, the Crystal Pool attraction’s gateway is another Art Deco structure that remains on the property. The Crystal Pool gateway at Glen Echo Park. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Atlas Obscura

According to the NPS, the pool was built in 1931 and accommodated 3,000 people with diving boards, a water slide, and an artificial beach. A black-and-white photo shows the Crystal Pool in the 1900s, compared to today. Arthur Ellis/The Washington Post via Getty Images, Joey Hadden/Insider Source: National Park Service

Today, the area and remaining structures have been overgrown by nature. Greenery grows over a structure connected to the Crystal Pool. Joey Hadden/Insider

On the other side of the park is a completely different type of architecture: yurts. Yurt rooftops at Glen Echo Park. Joey Hadden/Insider

These structures were meant to be used for a National Mall project that never came to fruition and were repurposed in 1972 for art classrooms and studios, according to AFAR. Yurts at Glen Echo Park. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: AFAR

The classes teach students skills like glass blowing, photography, and how to work with textiles and mosaics, according to the same source. A yurt at Glen Echo Park. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: AFAR

Next to the yurts, I saw an aquarium that’s open by appointment only. Inside, there are animal exhibits and interactive displays, as well as a submarine, according to the aquarium’s website. The Glen Echo Park Aquarium entrance. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Glen Echo Park Aquarium