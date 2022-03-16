I explored an abandoned amusement park and found Art Deco architecture that’s been taken over by nature

- I explored the ruins of an amusement park that was abandoned when people stopped visiting it.
- Nature has taken over Glen Echo Park since then. And so have artists, from sculptors to musicians.
- Some eerie attraction structures from the park remain, and I got a look inside.
Welcome to Glen Echo Park, an abandoned theme park north of Washington, DC.
The park is located in a woodsy area on the banks of the Potomac River in the town of Glen Echo, Maryland, near Bethesda, and about 8 miles (13km) outside of Washington, DC.
The history of Glen Echo Park dates back to 1891 before the amusement park existed. The land was originally developed for a National Chautauqua Assembly that taught arts, literature, language, and sciences, according to the park’s website.
The assembly only lasted one season, and the Glen Echo Company rented the land and transformed it into an amusement park in 1899, the National Park Service (NPS) reports.
It was one of the most popular spots in the area for 60 years, according to the same source.
The park housed several rides and attractions, including seven roller coasters, an arcade, and a pool, according to Atlas Obscura.
The park became decreasingly popular in the mid-1960s, and it closed after the 1968 season, according to the NPS.
While visiting, I found remnants of the park that once was and an artist’s hub that has developed since it closed.
Over time, organizations have repurposed the park’s structures to host educational facilities, studios, galleries, and venues for the arts, according to the park’s website.
I visited on a Monday in February and it felt mostly deserted with only a handful of people on the grounds.
The entrance to the park was a gigantic sign visible from the adjacent highway. This must have helped attract visitors back in the day, I thought.
The first thing I saw when I walked through the front gates was a bold candy stand, which was renovated between 2003 and 2010, according to a Glen Echo Park catalog.
Past that, I saw a carousel, which has been standing since 1921 and still operates, according to the park’s site.
While it’s currently closed, I saw a sign that said the carousel reopens at the end of April.
But I got a peek through the window. According to the park’s site, the carousel pieces were hand-carved by the Dentzel Carousel Company in the early 1900s.
Each animal was restored between 1983 and 2003, and the carousel is on the National Register of Historic Places, according to the same source.
Near the carousel, I saw an abandoned attraction called Cuddle Up, which was once a teacup ride, according to Atlas Obscura.
While the teacups are gone, the space that covered them remains. The ride is one of many remaining structures in the park that were built in an Art Deco style, according to the same source.
Art Deco is a bold, streamlined architectural style that was popular in the 1930s, especially within amusement parks, as the park’s website and AFAR point out.
Sources: AFAR, Glen Echo Park
Today, the buildings house galleries and educational facilities, according to the same sources.
Sources: AFAR, Glen Echo Park
One building is a nonprofit community music school, the Washington Conservatory of Music.
Source: Washington Conservatory of Music
Another is the Art Glass Center, a school and gallery for glass formed in a kiln. Students can learn to make mosaics, jewelry, and glass beads, according to the center’s website.
Source: Art Glass Center
Another Art Deco building houses the Spanish Ballroom. Built in 1933, the restored structure is on the National Register of Historic Places and continues to host dancers, according to the park’s website.
Near the Spanish Ballroom, the Crystal Pool attraction’s gateway is another Art Deco structure that remains on the property.
According to the NPS, the pool was built in 1931 and accommodated 3,000 people with diving boards, a water slide, and an artificial beach.
Source: National Park Service
Today, the area and remaining structures have been overgrown by nature.
On the other side of the park is a completely different type of architecture: yurts.
These structures were meant to be used for a National Mall project that never came to fruition and were repurposed in 1972 for art classrooms and studios, according to AFAR.
Source: AFAR
The classes teach students skills like glass blowing, photography, and how to work with textiles and mosaics, according to the same source.
Source: AFAR
Next to the yurts, I saw an aquarium that’s open by appointment only. Inside, there are animal exhibits and interactive displays, as well as a submarine, according to the aquarium’s website.
Source: Glen Echo Park Aquarium
At the end of the park was a woodsy area with a peaceful creek and a bridge. It was the perfect way to end my trip to this abandoned wonderland surrounded by nature.
