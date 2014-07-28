Step Inside Japan's Abandoned 'American Cowboy' Theme Park

Australian photographer Shane Thoms recently stumbled upon the stuff nightmares are made of when he visited Western Village in rural Japan.

The American Western-themed park was built in 1975, but closed down in 2007 due to lack of public interest. Thoms says that it “now sits abandoned, derelict, and rotting away,” on the outskirts of a town 70 miles north of Tokyo.

Some of the attractions of the park include a cowboy saloon, jail, post office, shooting gallery, and something called ‘MexicoLand.’ Unfortunately (or fortunately, if you want to sleep tonight), Thoms only captures some of these things.

Upon entering, Thoms spotted the miniature Mount Rushmore. It is one-third scale replica of the actual monument and allegedly cost $US27 million to build.

Shane Thoms

Within the park, there’s a ‘General Store.’

With a… pharmacist inside?

The town also has a shopping area with an ‘Ice Cream Eatery.’

Thoms found a Mexican themed restaurant called Café Ponchos. “Dusty chairs and tables were scattered everywhere and plates, cutlery, and salt and pepper shakers were still sitting on shelves in the kitchen,” Thoms wrote. It was as if everyone had just left suddenly.

He found another restaurant with a “creepy miniature version of Mount Rushmore.” He said that plastic cloths still remained on the tables.

Here’s another shot of the restaurant.

There was a shooting gallery full of western-themed mannequins.

Thoms said they looked “untouched.”

He also found a moose head on the ground, most likely a prop that fell off the wall.

Finally, he found yet another restaurant with some broken mechanical panda bears and decided to take a selfie.

