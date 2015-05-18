Explore the epic, abandoned Communist headquarters hidden in the Bulgarian mountains

In 1970s and 80s, the Communist Party was strong in Bulgaria. In order to honour the movement’s leaders, as well as to create a space for meetings and rallies, the government built a massive monument atop a high peak in one of Bulgaria’s mountain ranges.

Dubbed the Buzludzha Monument, after the mountain it was built on, the structure became the headquarters for the Bulgarian Communist party. Finished in 1981, it was only used for eight years before it was abandoned when the Iron Curtain fell.

While many in the government would like to restore the building — as it has become quite popular with tourists — the cost of doing so (an estimated $US20 million) is too high a price for the state’s coffers.

So, for the time being, the massive monument to a bygone era still stands, crumbling day by day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.