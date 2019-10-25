An abandoned castle on an island in the Hudson River was once a weapon-filled fortress. Here's what it's like to visit its crumbling remains.

Joey Hadden
New York Times Public Domain/Joey Hadden/Business InsiderBannerman Castle on Pollepel Island served as an arsenal for munitions during the 20th century.
  • The abandonedBannerman Castle sits on Pollepel Island in New York’s Hudson River.
  • Once a fortress for weapons, the castle is only accessible by private boat.
  • The castle was built by Francis Bannerman, a 20th-century Scottish arms trader, but was abandoned in the 1950s.
  • In the early 1990s, the Bannerman Castle Trust led efforts to restore the castle and island to make it safe for the public to visit. It’s been accessible since 2004.
  • Today, the facility hosts tours and as used as a theatre venue. Here’s what it looks like.
Bannerman Castle is on Pollepel Island, which is about 60 miles north of New York City.

Google MapsPollepel Island is in the Hudson River, north of Manhattan.

The abandoned castle is visible from Metro-North Railroad’s Hudson train line.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderManitou station, the closest train station to Bannerman Castle, is on Metro-North’s Hudson line.

To get to the castle, I took a Lyft from the Manitou train station to Donahue Memorial park in the town of Cornwall, New York.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderTo get to Bannerman Castle, I took a Lyft from Manitou Station.

The park sits on the west side of the Hudson River. There, I met up with guides from the Bannerman Castle Trust, the group that oversees the preservation and maintenance of the castle.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThe picnic area at Donahue Memorial Park in Cornwall, New York.

A boat waited at the park’s public dock.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA work boat at the Cornwall public dock.

I crammed into the boat with two guides and a handful of volunteer gardeners who do landscaping work on Pollepel Island.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA work boat at the Cornwall public dock.

It took less than 20 minutes to get to the castle. From the dock, its beautiful, sturdy-looking walls made the building appear almost functional.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThe north gate of Bannerman Castle on Pollepel Island.

But my guide told me that I absolutely could not go inside.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA close-up of a turret on Bannerman Castle’s north gate.

From the dock, we climbed 72 stairs to reach the island.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThere are 72 stairs from the dock to Pollepel Island.

Closer up, I understood why it’s not safe to enter the castle. My guide explained that the towers of the castle require external beams for support.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA view of Bannerman Castle from the north trail of Pollepel Island.

The braces are made of steel. Each individual section weighs 250 pounds.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThe remaining wall of Bannerman Castle’s tower.

But even with this support, there’s still a risk that the walls could fall.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderBannerman Castle’s remaining tower wall and a warehouse wall.

So all visitors must stay at least 100 feet away from the castle. “Observation decks” are set up around the castle at picturesque vantage points.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThe north trail on Pollepel Island.

A history of accidental explosions and weather damage at Bannerman Castle have left it in this decrepit state.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA warehouse wall (left) and a tower wall (right) held up by steel braces.

Francis Bannerman VI, an arms dealer who lived in Brooklyn, bought Pollepel Island in 1900. He wanted a place outside the city to store an arsenal of munitions, according to the New York Times, so he built the fortress and an accompanying harbour.

National Archives and Records AdministrationA photograph of Bannerman Castle from the early 20th century.

Bannerman’s sons took over the business when he died in 1918. But in 1920, a room full of gun powder exploded, shattering some of the windows.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA close-up of a Bannerman Castle wall shows where windows used to be.

Forty-seven years later, the Bannerman family sold the island to New York State, according to the New York Times. It eventually became part of the Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA view of Bannerman Castle’s tower from the observation deck.

In 1969, a fire destroyed much of the castle, leaving it unusable.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA view of Bannerman Castle and remnants of its harbour.

After that, Pollepel Island was deemed unsafe and declared off-limits by the State of New York.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA view of Bannerman Castle from the Hudson River.

But in 1992, Neil Caplan, a resident of nearby Beacon, New York, formed the Bannerman Castle Trust. The group raised money to restore the island; Caplan is now its executive director.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA view of Bannerman Castle walls from the Hudson River.

The Trust teamed up with New York’s Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation to open the island to the public in 2004.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderBannerman Castle’s tower as viewed from an observation deck.

Today, it serves as a theatre, museum, and historical site.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA stage set up in front of Bannerman Castle’s visitor centre.

Although the main castle is inaccessible …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA close-up of Bannerman Castle as seen from a boat on the Hudson River.

… the Trust has stabilised the structure that served as the Bannerman family residence. That’s now the island’s visitor centre.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThe Bannerman family residence is intact and safe to enter.

The facade of the building also serves as the backdrop for the theatre’s stage.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThe Bannerman family residence.

Inside, visitors can find information about the island’s past.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThe entrance to the Bannerman Castle visitor centre.

Modest exhibits explain the site’s history before Bannerman built the castle there …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderHistorical information in the Bannerman Castle visitor centre.

… and describe the castle’s construction.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderHistorical information in the Bannerman Castle visitor centre.

Drawings and documents about the castle and the Bannerman family are framed on the building’s distressed walls.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderHistorical information in the Bannerman Castle visitor centre.

Visitors can also see preserved fixtures from the castle, like this bathtub.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA bathtub that was saved from Bannerman Castle.

Props for plays at the island’s theatre venue get stored inside the residence as well.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderFurniture for the play ‘Dracula’ at Bannerman Castle.

In September, the theatre was showing “Dracula” …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderDracula-related decor is placed around the Bannerman Castle visitor centre.

… so the furniture and decor in the visitor centre had a spooky theme.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA room in the Bannerman Castle visitor centre.

The centre also has a gift shop that sells art and t-shirts.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThe gift shop in Bannerman Castle’s visitor centre.

Although the trust has restored parts of the castle since the ’90s …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderAn arch beneath a section of Bannerman Castle’s grand staircase.

… weather has still taken a toll on the structure in recent decades.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA view of Bannerman Castle from the Hudson River.

Much of the castle’s shell collapsed one night in December 2009.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA view of Bannerman Castle from the Hudson River.

Then more walls fell just a month later, during a January storm in 2010.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA view of Bannerman Castle from the Hudson River.

Wear and tear from the elements is visible on the walls that still stand.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA close-up of the remaining walls of Bannerman Castle’s tower.

On the way back from the castle, the boat took a spin around the island’s perimeter.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThe work boat travels back to land from Bannerman Castle.

From the water, we caught glimpses of other pieces of the abandoned fortress …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderRemnants of Bannerman Castle’s harbour.

… including its deteriorated harbour.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderRemnants of Bannerman Castle’s harbour.

From afar, it was especially clear that nature has already taken over many parts of this mysterious piece of history on the Hudson River.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA view of the castle from the Hudson River.

