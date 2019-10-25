An abandoned castle on an island in the Hudson River was once a weapon-filled fortress. Here's what it's like to visit its crumbling remains.

New York Times Public Domain/Joey Hadden/Business InsiderBannerman Castle on Pollepel Island served as an arsenal for munitions during the 20th century.
- The abandonedBannerman Castle sits on Pollepel Island in New York’s Hudson River.
- Once a fortress for weapons, the castle is only accessible by private boat.
- The castle was built by Francis Bannerman, a 20th-century Scottish arms trader, but was abandoned in the 1950s.
- In the early 1990s, the Bannerman Castle Trust led efforts to restore the castle and island to make it safe for the public to visit. It’s been accessible since 2004.
- Today, the facility hosts tours and as used as a theatre venue. Here’s what it looks like.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Bannerman Castle is on Pollepel Island, which is about 60 miles north of New York City.
The abandoned castle is visible from Metro-North Railroad’s Hudson train line.
Joey Hadden/Business InsiderManitou station, the closest train station to Bannerman Castle, is on Metro-North’s Hudson line.
To get to the castle, I took a Lyft from the Manitou train station to Donahue Memorial park in the town of Cornwall, New York.
The park sits on the west side of the Hudson River. There, I met up with guides from the Bannerman Castle Trust, the group that oversees the preservation and maintenance of the castle.
A boat waited at the park’s public dock.
I crammed into the boat with two guides and a handful of volunteer gardeners who do landscaping work on Pollepel Island.
It took less than 20 minutes to get to the castle. From the dock, its beautiful, sturdy-looking walls made the building appear almost functional.
But my guide told me that I absolutely could not go inside.
From the dock, we climbed 72 stairs to reach the island.
Closer up, I understood why it’s not safe to enter the castle. My guide explained that the towers of the castle require external beams for support.
The braces are made of steel. Each individual section weighs 250 pounds.
But even with this support, there’s still a risk that the walls could fall.
So all visitors must stay at least 100 feet away from the castle. “Observation decks” are set up around the castle at picturesque vantage points.
A history of accidental explosions and weather damage at Bannerman Castle have left it in this decrepit state.
Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA warehouse wall (left) and a tower wall (right) held up by steel braces.
Francis Bannerman VI, an arms dealer who lived in Brooklyn, bought Pollepel Island in 1900. He wanted a place outside the city to store an arsenal of munitions, according to the New York Times, so he built the fortress and an accompanying harbour.
National Archives and Records AdministrationA photograph of Bannerman Castle from the early 20th century.
Source: New York Times
Bannerman’s sons took over the business when he died in 1918. But in 1920, a room full of gun powder exploded, shattering some of the windows.
Forty-seven years later, the Bannerman family sold the island to New York State, according to the New York Times. It eventually became part of the Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve.
Sources: Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve, New York Times,
Business Insider
In 1969, a fire destroyed much of the castle, leaving it unusable.
Source: New York Times
After that, Pollepel Island was deemed unsafe and declared off-limits by the State of New York.
Source: New York Times
But in 1992, Neil Caplan, a resident of nearby Beacon, New York, formed the Bannerman Castle Trust. The group raised money to restore the island; Caplan is now its executive director.
Source: New York Times
,
Bannerman Castle Trust,
Business Insider
The Trust teamed up with New York’s Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation to open the island to the public in 2004.
Source: New York Times
,
Bannerman Castle Trust
Today, it serves as a theatre, museum, and historical site.
Source: Bannerman Castle Trust
Although the main castle is inaccessible …
Source: Bannerman Castle Trust
… the Trust has stabilised the structure that served as the Bannerman family residence. That’s now the island’s visitor centre.
The facade of the building also serves as the backdrop for the theatre’s stage.
Inside, visitors can find information about the island’s past.
Modest exhibits explain the site’s history before Bannerman built the castle there …
… and describe the castle’s construction.
Drawings and documents about the castle and the Bannerman family are framed on the building’s distressed walls.
Visitors can also see preserved fixtures from the castle, like this bathtub.
Props for plays at the island’s theatre venue get stored inside the residence as well.
In September, the theatre was showing “Dracula” …
Joey Hadden/Business InsiderDracula-related decor is placed around the Bannerman Castle visitor centre.
… so the furniture and decor in the visitor centre had a spooky theme.
The centre also has a gift shop that sells art and t-shirts.
Although the trust has restored parts of the castle since the ’90s …
… weather has still taken a toll on the structure in recent decades.
Source: The New York Times
Much of the castle’s shell collapsed one night in December 2009.
Source: The New York Times
Then more walls fell just a month later, during a January storm in 2010.
Wear and tear from the elements is visible on the walls that still stand.
On the way back from the castle, the boat took a spin around the island’s perimeter.
From the water, we caught glimpses of other pieces of the abandoned fortress …
… including its deteriorated harbour.
From afar, it was especially clear that nature has already taken over many parts of this mysterious piece of history on the Hudson River.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.