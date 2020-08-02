30 photos of abandoned buildings that were turned into charming homes

Two empty nesters bought an abandoned farm and turned the main house into a luxury home. The main house on the farm. DeWitt Paul After living in Las Vegas for 15 years, DeWitt and Jean Paul decided to move across the country to Pennsylvania after their children moved out of the house. They wanted a fixer-upper and found an abandoned farm in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania. They bought it in 2018 for $220,000.

They first decided to work on renovating the main house, which was in total disrepair. The kitchen before renovation. DeWitt Paul “When we walked through the door we didn’t know if we could make it through without gas masks,” DeWitt told Business Insider in 2020. The house was only built 30 years ago, but the 31-acre farm includes three other barns that date back hundreds of years. The entire abandoned property, however, was overrun with cats.

After they did 90% of the work themselves, the main house has been completely transformed. The kitchen and living area after renovation. DeWitt Paul After a complete gut renovation, the kitchen is modern with a white color palette.

The master bedroom has also been transformed from dark and dreary to colorful and cozy. The master bedroom. DeWitt Paul The house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Even the bathroom has been expertly designed. The bathroom. DeWitt Paul When Business Insider spoke to DeWitt in 2020, the couple had spent $150,000 in turning their abandoned farm into a livable home.

A couple bought a 120-year-old church in Maryland after it sat empty for decades. The exterior of the church. All Saints House In 2016, Anastasiia and Gunther bought the church that was located just down the road from their house in Maryland for $320,000, Business Insider reported. The All Saints’ Church dates back 120 years and was used as a house of worship until the 1950s. For the next few decades, the building remained abandoned until it was deconsecrated in the ’70s.

One of the home’s biggest transformations was the kitchen, which took three months to complete. The renovation process of the church. All Saints House The couple had to fix the plumbing and electrical wiring, while also installing new cabinetry and countertops.

Now, the kitchen is a mixture of old and new. The converted kitchen. All Saints House “We try to keep everything as original as possible, as the owners prior to us did,” Anastasiia told Business Insider . “We don’t want to change anything that would damage the architectural integrity of the building.”

But the home’s real showstopper is the great hall and its soaring ceilings. The great hall. All Saints House In this room, the ceilings reach 25 feet (7.62m).

The master bedroom is on the second floor, overlooking the great hall. The master bedroom of the church. All Saints House In all, the abandoned church has been remodeled to house three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

A building that once belonged to Christian Scientists sat vacant for decades before it was turned into luxury condos. The Light House in San Francisco. Christopher Pike Located on Dolores Park in San Francisco, the structure was built in 1915 . Sometime later, the building — which became known as the Light House — was turned into a Christian Scientists church. Throughout the 1900s, the building became abandoned and fell into disrepair. Right before it was about to be knocked down, Siamak Akhavan, a local seismic engineer, bought it in 2011.

For the next four years, Akhavan renovated the previously abandoned building and turned it into three luxury condos. The entryway into the building. Christopher Pike Each of the condos costs around $6.5 million.

The condos are large and spacious, combining modern appliances with the building’s original architecture. One of the condos. Christopher Pike The wood features, brickwork, and industrial beams were all saved in the demolition process.

One of the luxury condos is 5,525 square feet and has three bedrooms. One of the condos in the building. Christopher Pike The condo also comes with a two-car parking garage.

A vacant, crumbling basement in this building in Bath, England, was turned into a $590,000 apartment. The building where the basement is located. 17Paragon Jamie Barrow, a professional snowboarder in England, bought a two-story basement in 2016 . Three years later, Barrow started the renovation process.

Since the building is considered a historical landmark, Barrows had to be careful to preserve its history. Before the renovation. Jamie Barrow Barrows told Insider he believes the basement was originally used as servant quarters for the larger house.

Now, the quarters have been transformed into a modern home with historical touches. After the renovation. 17Paragon The fireplace in the back of the kitchen is part of the original building.

Before the renovations began, the basement resembled a dungeon. Before the renovation. Jamie Barrow “It wasn’t actually a dungeon, but it was a very scary place to come down to. When you came down before, the doors were falling off, there was no light, it was like something out of a scary film like ‘Saw,'” Barrow told Insider.

After five months of renovation, Barrows completely transformed the space. After the renovation. Jamie Barrow “People would never imagine what you could turn this property into,” he said. “I was able to prove them wrong.”

A family bought an abandoned Freemason temple in Indiana for $89,000. The Freemason temple. Theresa Cannizzaro Theresa and Atom Cannizzaro stumbled upon the abandoned Masonic temple , which the local Freemasons used to use as a meeting place. When the group moved their temple to another location, they abandoned the building and it went up for sale. The Cannizzaros decided to buy the building for $89,000 in 2017 and turn it into a home for their family.

While most of the building is abandoned, the couple continues to slowly renovate one space at a time. One of the rooms in the temple. Theresa Cannizzaro The Cannizzaros plan to r enovate this room and make it an Airbnb . But they foresee that being one of the later projects.

One of the first projects the couple completed was building a kitchen on the second floor. The kitchen in the temple. Theresa Cannizzaro The building is 20,000 square feet, but the family only turned a small space on the second floor into their living quarters. “We built the kitchen from scratch,” Theresa told Insider. “We custom-built everything.”

Although the building had six bathrooms, there was nowhere to bathe, so they had to build a shower. The bathroom in the temple. Theresa Cannizzaro “Our first priority when we moved into the building was to put in the shower,” Theresa said. “It was our very first project.”

On the second floor, there’s also a lavish library with built-in bookcases. The library. Theresa Cannizzaro The glass on each bookcase has a Masonic symbol etched into the surface, which Theresa, a history buff, loves.

The Great Room has still yet to be renovated, but the couple has big plans for it. The Great Room. Theresa Cannizzaro The Freemasons held most of their official meetings in this large room. Now, the Cannizzaro family uses it as a theatre or as a massive playroom for the children. They hope to one day turn it into a community space for local events.

A couple bought this abandoned elementary school in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, in 2016 and turned it into a mansion. The exterior of the school-turned mansion. Lisa Brennan Perry Elementary School opened in 1965. According to the New York Post , the school was left abandoned before it was turned into a single-family home.

The couple called it “The School House” and it sits on 11 acres. The entryway into the home. Lisa Brennan The house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms

There’s a modern fireplace and an adjacent kitchenette for entertaining in the living room space. The living room. Lisa Brennan The expansive home measures a whopping 14,716 square feet.

The school’s cafeteria has been turned into a modern kitchen. The kitchen. Lisa Brennan According to the Realtor.com listing , this kitchen is award-winning. It has two islands and a large pantry for storage.