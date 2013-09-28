15 Stunning Pictures Of Abandoned Places In Northeastern America

Liz O'Connor
Abandoned Church in Pennsylvania states of decayCourtesy of Daniel Barter and Daniel Marbaix

It’s incredible to see what time can do to a building when it it no longer cared for.

British photographers Daniel Barter and Daniel Marbaix spent years travelling around New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and other states capturing images of decrepit U.S. buildings.

They just published a new book called “States of Decay” with their photographs, shared some of their visually arresting images with Business Insider.

The photographers would only reveal the state in which each photo was taken for fear that being more specific would draw thieves or vandals to the abandoned sites.

From New York to Connecticut, these pictures show a different side of America.

Vines creep around recliners with cushions in a dated fabric next to an abandoned indoor pool in New York.

A medieval-looking mint green dental chair slowly breaks down somewhere in New Jersey.

Want to see more abandoned places?

The Crumbling Beauty Of New York's 'Borscht Belt' Resorts >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.