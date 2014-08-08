What The Abandoned Venues From The Athens Olympics Look Like 10 Years Later

Tony Manfred
2004 athens olympics venues 35REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Ten years later, the 2004 Athens Olympics is a cautionary tale.

Greece spent an estimated $US11 billion on the games, Reuters reports. They built all the expensive, highly specific buildings you need to host the Olympics — a village, a media center, an Olympic stadium, a canoe/kayak slalom center, etc. — and went 97% over budget in the process.

When the athletes went home at the end of August 2004, organisers learned a cruel lesson — Athens has absolutely no use for a canoe/kayak slalom center.

Many of these stadiums have become white elephants. The Olympic Village is empty and the venues for softball, beach volleyball, and kayaking are all overrun with weeds.

With the IOC now struggling to find countries with enough money to waste on the Olympics, 2004 might be viewed as the last Olympics of an era when democratic nations saw the games as a worthwhile investment.

The beach volleyball center, where weeds are growing through the sand.

7,000 people watched Misty May and Kerri Walsh win gold here in 2004.

The practice courts outside the stadium are also overgrown.

The Olympic Village, where the athletes like Michael Phelps stayed during the games, is a ghost town.

Source: Telegraph

The original plan was to turn it into public housing after the games.

Source: Telegraph

Thousands of families applied to move in.

Source: Telegraph

But it all went wrong.

Source: Telegraph

A school that authorities promised to build was never constructed, and a bunch of businesses left the area after the Olympics.

Source: Telegraph

By 2011 half the complex had been abandoned.

Source: Telegraph

Copper piping and other things of even remote value were stolen.

Source: Telegraph

The pool is crumbling.

Source: Telegraph

The entrance has been blocked.

Source: Telegraph

The softball stadium is a weed patch.

A worker told the London Evening Stadium in 2012, 'It is not abandoned. It's just that nobody ever plays softball.'

The quote sums up the problem with these stadiums.

The venues are maintained by the government, but there's just no use for them.

No one plays sports like softball or baseball in Greece, let alone pays to watch it.

The baseball stadium has also grown wild.

The 'batter's eye,' which helped hitters see the pitch in 2004, now just flaps in the breeze.

The Canoe/Kayak Slalom Center was once a world-class venue.

It was the first Olympic venue to be filled with salt water instead of fresh water.

Source: NYT

There's now standing water around the venue.

The stands look like ruins.

The massive scoreboard was only used for two weeks.

The nearby rowing center still gets some use, but the scoreboard is toast.

Some venues, like the Olympic Stadium, are still in use. But others haven't seen any action in 10 years.

A practice pool at the Aquatic Center has been drained.

The field hockey arena hasn't been touched.

The scoreboard is empty.

These venues crumbled for a very different reason.

Sad Photos From The Venues Of The 1984 Sarajevo Olympics >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.