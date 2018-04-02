10 abandoned airports around the world and the history behind them

The Oranienburg airport in Brandenburg, Germany, was built in the 1930s. Oranienburg airport in Brandenburg, Germany. Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images The aircraft manufacturing company Heinkel used the airport to design and build planes for Germany’s air force.

Soviet forces dismantled the airport after World War II. A pile of debris that was once part of Oranienburg airport. Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images In 2003, a section of Germany’s B96 highway was built over the abandoned runway.

Photographer Roman Robroek visited the Sukhumi Babushara Airport in Abkhazia that hasn’t been used since the early 1990s. Abkhazia, a disputed region in Georgia. Roman Robroek The airport was built in the 1960s , but fell into disuse after it was damaged in a war with Georgia.

“Concrete staircases leading to an empty upper level were some of the only structures I saw standing,” Robroek wrote for Business Insider. An abandoned staircase in Sukhumi Babushara Airport. Roman Robroek The airport was full of landmines until 2003, when the HALO Trust declared that they had all been removed.

No passengers or planes have ever passed through Jaisalmer Airport in Rajasthan, India. Rajasthan, India. Anindito Mukherjee/Reuters The airport cost $17 million to build and was supposed to open in 2013.

The smaller airport couldn’t compete with larger travel hubs in the area. An abandoned check-in counter. Anindito Mukherjee/Reuters According to Reuters , Jaisalmer was one of more than 200 no-frills airports planned by India’s previous government that were meant to encourage travel and commerce in more remote parts of the Indian subcontinent.

Hellenikon International Airport in Greece was the city’s main hub for commercial air travel for 60 years. Athens, Greece. Yorgos Karahalis/Reuters Hellenikon International Airport started as a military airbase in 1938

It’s been defunct since 2001. A run-down gate at Hellenikon International Airport. Yorgos Karahalis/Reuters Hellenikon was replaced by Athens International Airport.

Nicosia International Airport in Cyprus was built as a military airfield in the 1930s. Nicosia, Cyprus. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images It shut down when it became the center of fighting in a military coup by Greek nationalists.

It became part of a demilitarized zone in 1974. Barbed wire at Nicosia International Airport. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images Two new airports have since opened in the Republic of Cyprus, but Nicosia remains empty.

Manston Airport in England closed in 2014. Manston, England. Carl Court/Getty Images The airport’s owner sold it to property developers, taking 144 jobs along with it.

Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, Germany, was built by the Nazis between 1936 and 1941, and used to build combat aircraft and weapons. Berlin, Germany. Sam Shead/Business Insider The airport remained intact during World War II because the Allied forces wanted to use it after the war. The US took over the facility until 1993, when they handed it back over to the Berliner Flughafengesellschaft, a German airport operator. In 2014, voters chose to preserve the site as is.

The abandoned airport is occasionally used as a movie set. Tempelhof Airport. Sam Shead/Business Insider It has appeared in films such as “The Hunger Games,” “The Bourne Supremacy,” and “Bridge of Spies.”

Hong Kong’s Kai Tak International Airport was built in 1925, nestled right in the middle of mountains and high-rise buildings. Hong Kong, China. Larry Chan/Reuters Landing there was tricky, and approaching Runway 13/31 in Victoria Harbor was referred to as the “ Kai Tak Heart Attack.

After one too many botched landings as well as overcrowding issues, the airport shut down in 1998. An overview of the unused space where Hong Kong’s old Kai Tak airport used to operate. RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images The airport was replaced by Chek Lap Kok on Lantau Island.

Ciudad Real Central Airport in Spain cost $1.2 billion (€1 billion) to build. Ciudad Real, Spain. Oli Scarff/Getty Images It opened in 2008, but went bankrupt shortly after and closed in 2012.

It was sold in a bankruptcy auction in 2015. The abandoned Ciudad Real Central Airport. Oli Scarff/Getty Images The airport sold for 100,000 times less than it cost to build , BBC reported.

President Bill Clinton flew to Gaza for the opening of the Gaza International Airport in 1998. Rafah, Gaza Strip. Ahmad Khateib/Getty Images The airport was seen as a step towards peace in the conflict in the Middle East , but the festivities were short-lived. Israeli forces bombed the airport in 2001 in response to Palestinian militant attacks on Israelis in the Al Aqsa intifada.