The American Bar Association Is Finally Trying To Make Sure Law Schools Don't Lie

Photo: @lucarutigliano via statigram

The American Bar Association is looking for a “law school data cop” to make sure schools don’t “fudge” post-graduate job stats, the National Law Journal reports.Every year, law schools have to give the ABA data on how many of their recent graduates are employed.



Now, the ABA is looking for an auditor, who would most likely do “spot checks” or “random audits” to make sure this data is actually correct, according to the NLJ.

The ABA’s recent move comes during a time of extreme scepticism about law school in general, and unease among new grads over whether they can actually get jobs as lawyers.

One cynical attorney even believes law schools have been flagrantly lying about the likelihood that their grads will find gainful employment practicing the law.

David Anziska represents about 100 clients who have filed 14 lawsuits claiming schools misled them about job prospects by counting grads in non-legal jobs as “employed” after graduation.

It appears the ABA is finally making a move to try to keep law schools honest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.