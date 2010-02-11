ABA All Riled Up About U.S. News Law Firm Rankings

The U.S. News law school rankings are the Bible for prospective law students. And the bane of the existence of law school deans.



The rankings do indeed have many critics. The University of Chicago’s Brian Leiter, perhaps the most vocal of said critics, sums it up this way: “Everyone with any knowledge of education or statistics or survey methods who has examined the U.S. News rankings has come to the same conclusion: They are irresponsible, misleading and provide consumer misinformation. This has had little or no impact on the irresponsible practices of U.S. News.”

Now that U.S. News is going through with plans to rank law firms, the ABA House of Delegates has narrowly voted to study how the magazine, and other such lists, develop and implement their methodology, The National Law Journal reported. “It seemed to us that the ABA should look into the methodology of these rankings and ensure that they are reliable and aren’t based on inadequate data,” former New York bar president Vincent Buzard told then NLJ.

We see nothing wrong with looking into the methodology — why not? The more information, the better. But what we really wonder is how much of an impact the U.S. News rankings will have on the law firms.

Surely the general counsel at multi-billion corporation will not be as easily swayed by a ranking system as a fresh college graduate trying to decide on law schools. Further, there are already countless firm and attorney listings and rankings, including the established and detailed firm examinations published each year by Am Law.

Won’t the U.S. News law firm rankings really just be for the airport reading of semi-curious individuals who are not really likely to be hiring Sullivan & Cromwell to structure a deal for them?

ABA “examination” or not, the U.S. News firm rankings are scheduled to come out in September. Unless the results are wildly different from the usual lists of top firms, we think it would be years before they have any real impact on the industry, if any.

That said, whichever firm is “number 1” will likely have it up on their website that afternoon.

And, as Ashby Jones points out at the WSJ Law blog, those that do poorly will be demanding answers from their marketing teams, who will then, we imagine, be wildly searching any available ABA examination to see how exactly they can discredit the rankings immediately.

Read the National Law Journal’s full report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.