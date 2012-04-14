Budweiser Wants To Become The 'Coke Of Beers' And Go To Every Corner Of The Planet

Photo: Adapted from Wikimedia Commons

China may a major focus for Budweiser, but Anhesuer-Busch InBev has much bigger plans for its storied brand.It wants Budweiser to be sold in every corner of the world, just like Coca-Cola. The brand is currently sold in 86 countries, reports E.J. Schultz at AdAge



But it’s particularly difficult to create a truly global beer brand. For instance, Snow leads beer brands in global market share with only 5%, and it’s only sold in China. Coke has 25% of the soft drink market and is sold in 200+ countries.

AB InBev wants to try anyway, and here’s how it wants to do it, according to Schultz’s report at AdAge:

Budweiser wants to use its existing brand recognition — people in many countries where the beer isn’t sold already know what Budweiser is because of American pop culture — to help project the “American Dream” promise around to the rest of the world.

It’s using its “Great Times Are Waiting. Grab Some Buds” marketing message everywhere as it expands from nation by nation. This serves to build the image of Budweiser as a universal “lets be friends” catalyst, which can translate to any culture.

It’s looking for new markets where it already has other brands entrenched, because that lets Budweiser use its parent’s existing distribution system.

