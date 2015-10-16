The beer deal of the decade may lead to the biggest bond deal in history

Beer giants AB InBev and SABMiller have agreed to the beer deal of the decade.
The maker of Budweiser plans to buy its rival brewer for about $US67.62 per share, valuing the Miller maker at about $US109 billion.
They’re going to need to sell a lot of bonds to finance the deal.
Bloomberg’s Dinesh Nair, Thomas Buckley, and Ruth David report that AB InBev wants to sell up to $US55 billion in bonds to finance the deal.
That would set a new record for debt issued to finance a corporate takeover, according to the report, exceeding Verizon’s $US49 billion bond sale back in 2013 when it was buying the chunk of Verizon Wireless it didn’t already own.
As Business Insider’s Jon Marino reported in August, “jumbo bonds” — bond deals worth $US10 billion or more — have hit an all-time high.
