Ab Device Maker Will Pay $25 Million For Claiming Device Melts Away The Pounds

The pitchwoman for the “Ab Circle Pro” device told customers they had a choice: Go to the gym for 30 minutes a day or get the same results using “Circle Pro” three minutes daily.Now the device’s marketers—promoted by exercise guru Jennifer Nicole Lee—are giving refunds totaling as much as $25 million to settle false advertising claims, the Federal Trade Commission announced Thursday.



As part of its efforts to tamp down over-hyped health claims, the FTC called the device-maker out on claims that it could melt away the pounds with hardly any work.

Fitness Brands Inc. and other companies that marketed the device claimed Lee lost 80 pounds from her three-minute-a-day routine. The average user could lose 10 pounds in two weeks from doing the same thing, they claimed.

“The FTC reminds marketers that they should think twice before promising a silver-bullet solution to a health problem—whether it involves losing weight or curing cancer,” David Vladeck, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement.

