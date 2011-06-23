AARP Begins Damage Control After Reports That They're Open To Social Security Cuts

AARP is in damage-control mode according to POLITICO, after The Wall Street Journal reported last week it would be open to Social Security benefit cuts.



The organisation drew fire from many Congressional Democrats for the reported policy shift after years of opposing any cuts to the entitlement program.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders told POLITICO, “I think they’re dead wrong on this issue, and I think many of the other senior groups feel the same way.”

AARP CEO A. Barry Rand released a statement following The Wall Street Journal report saying the organisation had not changed its position, and that the report was “inaccurate.”

“Let me be clear – AARP is as committed as we’ve ever been to fighting to protect Social Security for today’s seniors and strengthening it for future generations,” he said. “Contrary to the misleading characterization in a recent media story, AARP has not changed its position on Social Security.

The Wall Street Journal sparked the addition of Social Security to the ongoing deficit reduction talks, which, the organisation said today, it never intended.

Though Social Security ran a $49 billion deficit last year, the program’s trust fund is solvent for at least another 25 years, according to the Social Security Administration.

