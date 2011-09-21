"That Wasn't The Agreement!" Check Out The AARP's New Entitlement Cuts Attack Ad

Gus Lubin

The AARP launched a new defence of entitlements with this national ad (via Morning Money):

My grocery bill isn’t wasteful spending. … My heart medication isn’t some political game. …Our retirement isn’t a simple budget line item. … I worked hard. … I paid into my Medicare … And I earned my Social Security… Now, instead of cutting waste and loopholes, Washington wants to cut our benefits? … That wasn’t the agreement. .. Join the members of AARP and tell Washington: Stop cuts to our Medicare and Social Security benefits.”

