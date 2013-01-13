How The World Is Remembering A 'Hugely Important Internet Voice,' Aaron Swartz

The death of Reddit co-founder Aaron Swartz has prompted an outpouring of tributes on Twitter and the web.



Here is some of what people are saying this morning:

“Be curious. Read widely. Try new things. I think a lot of what people call intelligence just boils down to curiosity.”RIP Aaron Swartz — Stephen Quinn (@CaddyQuinn) January 12, 2013

Reading my feed this morning apparently everyone knew Aaron Swartz, no surprise. I had various dealings with him over the years, always good — Glenn Fleishman (@GlennF) January 12, 2013

Let’s remember: the US govt went after Aaron Swartz with everything they had, to put him away for 35 years for DOWNLOADING JOURNAL ARTICLES. — Tim Carmody (@tcarmody) January 12, 2013

“If I get hit by a truck…” Aaron wrote in 2002. “BTW, I’ll miss you all.” bit.ly/ZHxoIZ — Glenn Fleishman (@GlennF) January 12, 2013

Sad to hear about Aaron Swartz. RIP — Travis Berry (@travisberry) January 12, 2013

A hugely important internet voice. RIP.zdnet.com/hacker-activis… — Jonathan Hendler (@hendler) January 12, 2013

Sad to hear of the passing of Aaron Swatrz boingboing.net/2013/01/12/rip… aaronsw.com @aaronsw Too soon too soon — Paul Jones (@smalljones) January 12, 2013

If we can have a copyright act named after Sonny Bono, we can have a copyright reform act named for Aaron Swartz. In a better world, maybe. — Matthew Green (@matthew_d_green) January 12, 2013

Legit had never heard of Aaron Swartz before today, now see that I should have. Sad story, condolences to his friends. — Brian Papa (@bpapa) January 12, 2013

Only the good die young. thanks fir everything Aaron Swartz. Internet will never forget you. Peace, little star boingboing.net/2013/01/12/rip… — Om Malik (@om) January 12, 2013

Aaron’s mum has posted a statement on YCombinator:

Thank you all for your kind words and thoughts. Aaron has been depressed about his case/upcoming trial, but we had no idea what he was going through was this painful.

Aaron was a terrific young man. He contributed a lot to the world in his short life and I regret the loss of all the things he had yet to accomplish. As you can imagine, we all miss him dearly. The grief is unfathomable.

Aaron’s mother

