How The World Is Remembering A 'Hugely Important Internet Voice,' Aaron Swartz

Kevin Smith

The death of Reddit co-founder Aaron Swartz has prompted an outpouring of tributes on Twitter and the web.

Here is some of what people are saying this morning:

Aaron’s mum has posted a statement on YCombinator:

Thank you all for your kind words and thoughts. Aaron has been depressed about his case/upcoming trial, but we had no idea what he was going through was this painful.

Aaron was a terrific young man. He contributed a lot to the world in his short life and I regret the loss of all the things he had yet to accomplish. As you can imagine, we all miss him dearly. The grief is unfathomable.

Aaron’s mother

