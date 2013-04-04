Aaron Swartz's Prosecutors Are Getting Creepy Threats

Assistant U.S. Attorney Heymann said he received this postcard, according to a DOJ filing.

Federal prosecutors at the head of the Aaron Swartz case have received a threatening email and postcard, and one prosecutor even had his Facebook page hacked, the Justice Department said in a court filing last week.



Wired reports that U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz and lead prosecutor Stephen Heymann have been the targets of the harassment.

Jack W. Pirozzolo, an assistant U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, revealed a deeply unsettling postcard sent to Heymann featuring his father’s head in a guillotine and an Anonymous mask in the corner. His father, Philip Heymann, is a Harvard Law professor and former deputy attorney general.

Heymann also received a flippant email rubbing in the fat that his personal information had been posted online (or dox‘d), according to the in the filing:

ROFLMAO just saw you were totally dox’d over the weekend by Anonymous. How does it feel to become an enemy of the state? FYI, you might want to move out of the country and change your name . . .

The email included Heymann’s home address and personal phone number, among other personal details.

