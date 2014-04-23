Aaron Sorkin Says His Steve Jobs Movie Won't Be What You Expect

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin was interviewed by speechwriter Jon Favreau during a ‘Future of Film’ discussion at the Tribeca Film Festival on Monday night.

“Jobs” screenwriter Aaron Sorkin was tight-lipped about Sony’s upcoming Steve Jobs film Monday night during a discussion we attended at the Tribeca Film Festival — but he did give a few hints as to what audiences can expect.

First of all, “it’s not a biopic,” as we had previously been told.

Sorkin explained, “It’s not the story of Steve Jobs — it’s something much different than that.”

“He’s a fascinating guy — part hero, part antihero,” Sorkin says of the former Apple CEO. “I don’t want to say that much tonight. I don’t want to make any news or make anyone feel like I approached the movie in a different way. I’m going to make the movie speak for itself. But he’s a fascinating guy surrounded by fascinating people, and he had very interesting relationships with the people in his life.”

Sorkin, who has finished the script (based on Walter Isaacson’s best-selling biography) and handed it into Sony, added that the Jobs movie is the seventh film he’s written, but “It’s one of the few times I’ve written what I set out to write.”

He added, “It will be up to the audience whether it’s good or not.” Sorkin says the film will start shooting in the fall.

Just before Monday night’s discussion with Sorkin began, news broke that Sony is wooing Leonardo DiCaprio to star as Jobs in the film, with “Slumdog Millionaire” director Danny Boyle possibly attached to direct. The duo previously worked together on 2000’s “The Beach.”

“The Social Network” director David Fincher was previously reported to be directing, but that deal allegedly fell apart after Fincher demanded $US10 million upfront and control over how the movie would be marketed.

Christian Bale was Fincher’s top pick to play Jobs, but the previously rumoured casting sounds like a no-go now that Fincher is out — leaving an open spot for “The Wolf of Wall Street” actor.

