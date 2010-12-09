Aaron Sorkin Writes A Ridiculously Over-The-Top Response To Sarah Palin Shooting A Caribou

One imagines Aaron Sorkin spends at least a small part of every day resenting the fact Sarah Palin did not exist during the West Wing years.



He’s making up for it today with a scathing post on HuffPo. Short version: He’s very offended by Sarah Palin hunting caribou.

Like 95% of the people I know, I don’t have a visceral (look it up) problem eating meat or wearing a belt. But like absolutely everybody I know, I don’t relish the idea of torturing animals…I’m able to make a distinction between you and me without feeling the least bit hypocritical. I don’t watch snuff films and you make them. You weren’t killing that animal for food or shelter or even fashion, you were killing it for fun. You enjoy killing animals. I can make the distinction between the two of us but I’ve tried and tried and for the life of me, I can’t make a distinction between what you get paid to do and what Michael Vick went to prison for doing. I’m able to make the distinction with no pangs of hypocrisy even though I get happy every time one of you faux-macho shitheads accidentally shoots another one of you in the face.

Emphasis mine. Also, I think its entirely possible to make the distinction between Michael Vick and Sarah Palin. Also, why is Aaron Sorkin wasting his formidable writing powers on this? This is arguably the least offensive thing Sarah Palin has ever done.

Presumably there will be a Facebook reply from Palin — lord knows she thrives on this sort of nonsense — but in the meantime one sort of wants to send Aaron Sorkin to a slaughterhouse. Because if you don’t “relish the idea of torturing animals” then I think the least of your worries is someone shooting a caribou that’s lived its life in the wild, over say, a caged animal pumped full of antibiotics. Even if the person doing the (not so accurate) shooting is Sarah Palin. Also, it’s probably worth noting there are entire television channels devoted to this sort of activity.

That Americans are generally uncomfortable (and/or ignorant) about where their food comes from is not a secret. That this was, as Sorkin says, “the first moose ever murdered for political gain” suggests he should probably better acquaint himself with the biography of, say, Teddy Roosevelt.

