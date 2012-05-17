Aaron Sorkin Will Adapt The Steve Jobs Biography For The Big Screen

Aaron Sorkin (2008)

Sony Pictures has signed on screenwriter Aaron Sorkin to adapt Walter Isaacson’s biography of Steve Jobs into a movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Sorkin wrote the screenplays for several popular films including The Social Network, which earned him an Oscar.



“There is no writer working in Hollywood today who is more capable of capturing such an extraordinary life for the screen than Aaron Sorkin,” Sony said in a statement. “In his hands, we’re confident that the film will be everything that Jobs himself was: captivating, entertaining and polarising.”

Just to be clear, this is the official biopic for the Steve Jobs book, not the independent film starring Ashton Kutcher as Steve Jobs.

