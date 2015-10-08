Aaron Sorkin wanted Tom Cruise to play Steve Jobs

MGM Tom Cruise in ‘Lions for Lambs.’

Michael Fassbender wasn’t the first choice to play Steve Jobs in Aaron Sorkin’s new movie about the Apple cofounder.

Thanks to the hack of Sony Pictures last year, we got a rare look into emails between Sorkin and the film studio that wouldn’t have otherwise seen the light of day. One revelation from the emails is that Sorkin wanted none other than Tom Cruise to play Steve Jobs.

In emails to Sony Pictures boss Amy Pascal from October 2014, Sorkin said he had talked with the film’s producer Scott Rudin and director Danny Boyle about the possibility of Cruise playing Jobs.

“I’ve gotten Scott and Danny to the point where they’re now a little interested in Tom Cruise,” wrote Sorkin in a leaked email first unearthed by Ars Technica. “Though both remain concerned about his age (me less so) everyone agrees that he’s an actor who can really handle language (Lions for Lambs, Magnolia, A Few Good Men) and a movie star who feels comfortable owning the stage.”

Sorkin’s affinity for Cruise shouldn’t come as a surprise given that the A-list actor starred in Sorkin’s 1998 film “A Few Good Men,” which was nominated for four Oscars.

In a follow-up email, Sorkin said that he asked director Boyle, who had taken on the project after David Fincher dropped out, to watch scenes “where Tom’s basically auditioning for Jobs” from the 2007 movie “Lions for Lambs.”

“Tom’s going to surprise some people and they will want to reward that,” wrote Sorkin. To address concerns from Boyle and the studio that Cruise (53) was too old for the part, Sorkin said, “Look, I wouldn’t cast Clint Eastwood but if I saw Tom Cruise flying around the backstage corridors of Symphony Hall I wouldn’t think he was too old. I think it would be dazzling performance.”

Per Boyle’s request, the studio ended up going with Fassbender for the lead role.

“Steve Jobs” opens in theatres October 9.

Universal Michael Fassbender as Steve Jobs.

