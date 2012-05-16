Aaron Sorkin To Adapt Walter Isaacson's 'Steve Jobs' Movie—Here's Today's Buzz

- “The Social Network” director Aaron Sorkin has been tapped to also write the Steve Jobs biopic for Sony based off of Walter Isaacson’s book. Sony Pictures co-chairman Amy Pascal says Sorkin will make the film about the late Apple founder “everything that Jobs himself was: Captivating, entertaining and polarising.” And no, this is not the same project that Ashton Kutcher is starring in.
- Facebook will be screening “Casablanca” online for free tonight. This sounds like the “beginning of a beautiful friendship” between Facebook and film.
- Another “Prometheus” trailer has been released and it shows a closer look at the aliens invading the characters’ bodies. It’s gross… and awesome.
- Michael Fassbender has a spread in the latest issue of GQ magazine. He talks about his snub at the Oscars, saying “Peeing cost me an Oscar.”
- John Travolta is kind of catching a break: the first accuser is dropping the sexual battery charge on his lawsuit against the actor.
- Paris Hilton will make her debut as a DJ at an upcoming music festival in Brazil. Yet another career path for the reality TV star-turned-actress-turned-singer-turned-professional party animal.
- Ellen DeGeneres was named the recipient of the Mark Twain Prize this year making her the third woman and first openly gay recipient.
Now Read: This adorable young blonde American girl is teaching slang to a billion Chinese people >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.