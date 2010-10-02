Aaron Sorkin: The Facebook Movie Is "Absolute Non-Fiction"

Aaron Sorkin, who wrote the screenplay for “The Social Network,” went on The Colbert Report last night and explained how his movie is “absolute non-fiction.”



The man behind popular series “The West Wing” also reveals that he isn’t on Facebook and that he’s afraid of Facebook hackers putting child porn onto his hard drive.

Colbert: “This Zuckerberg guy might come after you with a haymaker…”

Sorkin: “…I’m not worried about the haymaker, I’m worried about an entire building full of people who know how to hack onto my hard drive and put child porn on there.”

Watch the interview below:

